DA to dismiss 1,497 drug cases possibly tainted by convicted Amherst lab chemist

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office intends to dismiss nearly 1,500 drug convictions that could have been tainted by former Amherst chemist Sonja Farak.

Farak was convicted of tampering with drug samples during her time at the Department of Public health laboratory in Amherst.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey told 22News the DA has been working for years to identify every drug case impacted by Farak’s misconduct.

“Rather than sifting through these cases to see which ones might be capable of re-prosecution, District Attorney Sullivan decided a different approach was needed,” Carey said.

In all,1,497 criminal cases from 2004 to 2012 are expected to be dismissed. Carey said the nearly 1,500 convictions were based upon certificates of analysis signed by Farak.

“The egregious misconduct committed by one rogue chemist at the Amherst Lab shook the very foundation of our criminal justice system, the integrity of which must be preserved at all costs,” said District Attorney David Sullivan.

Sullivan said it would not be in the best interests of justice to attempt to re-prosecute anyone.