DA Gulluni to release details of major drug bust

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Drug Enforcement Administration and Massachusetts State Police seized pounds of heroin while investigating a high-level trafficking operation.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that state troopers and federal agents arrested two people and seized more than three pounds of pure heroin in their investigation. That amounts to 30,000 bags of heroin and 1.5 kilograms of uncut heroin.

District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will hold a news conference at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in downtown Springfield at 1:00 Thursday afternoon to talk about the drug trafficking investigation.

Another significant raid in Springfield back in June took 21,000 bags of heroin off the street. In that case, police arrested five suspects.

22News is continuing to cover this story, and will bring you new information, including the names of the suspects and details of the investigation following this afternoon’s news conference.