Creating five “magic” hours of connection

Regardless of if you’ve been married for 5 minutes or 50 years, it’s important to keep that spark alive. Dr. Rob Robinson, clinical director of Family Care Counseling Associates,discussed five tips for keeping your loving connection alive.
Regardless of if you’ve been married for 5 minutes or 50 years, it’s important to keep that spark alive. Dr. Rob Robinson, clinical director of Family Care Counseling Associates,discussed five tips for keeping your loving connection alive.
Advertisement
Advertisement