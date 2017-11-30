Commission requesting $7.5M to fund marijuana control operations

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Cannabis Control Commission is requesting $7.5 million from the state for this fiscal year. Marijuana reform activists are concerned a lack of funding could result in missed deadlines.

The House and Senate advanced a spending bill on Thursday that allocates on $2.7 million to fund the Cannabis Control Commission’s operations.

The Commission is tasked with setting regulations, guidelines and protocol for issuing licenses for Massachusetts’ marijuana industry.

Yes on 4 Coalition Spokesman Jim Borghesani told 22News said the funding is necessary to get the system up and running.

“A lot of this is one-time spending,” Borghesani explained. “One-time money for the software program so that the application process can get up and running.”

The Commission has several deadlines set out by the law, including setting protocol for issuing licenses by March 2018 and beginning to accept license applications by April 2018.

The bill now awaits the Governor’s signature.