CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A car that caught on fire after an accident has closed Granby Road and Nelson Street Thursday night, officials say.

Chicopee Fire Captain Mark Galarneau told 22News a car hit a pole on Chicopee Street. He said there was a fire but that fire is out now.

Everyone who was in the car got out safe.

Chicopee Electric Light is on the way for assessment and repairs, Captain Galarneau said.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.