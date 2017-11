CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The father of a non-verbal child who was found near Springfield Street and Newbury by Chicopee Police offcers has been located, police say.

Police were trying to identify and locate the family of the boy in the photo late Thursday evening.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the boy in the photo was found by officers near Springfield Street and Newbury around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Officer Wilk said the boy is non-verbal and officers could not locate his parents.