Body pulled from underneath Gill-Montague Bridge

GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – A body was found underneath the Gill-Montague Bridge early Wednesday morning.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey told 22News the body was that of a 40 year-old man. She said the man’s death is not being investigated as suspicious.

Gill Police Chief Christopher Redmond told 22News the body was discovered around 4:45 a.m.

State police, Montague police, and firefighters from Gill and Turners Falls were called in to help the Gill Police Department retrieve the body and investigate the incident.