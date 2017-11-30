Baystate Noble Hospital nurses ratify contract

Related Coverage Nurses group picket outside Baystate headquarters

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The registered nurses at Baystate Noble Hospital have voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement. The Massachusetts Nurses Association represented the nurses during negotiations.

The nurses and hospital administration agree that the new contract is fair, and shows value and respect for patient care and other contributions that nurses make to the hospital.

The four-year contract includes:

Nurse Staffing/Safe Patient Care

· Language requiring Noble take steps to relieve nurses from duty so they can take meal breaks they are legally allowed under Mass. law. This agreement helps ensure nurses are not working beyond their capacity to provide safe and effective patient care.

· Contract language committing the hospital to comply with the state’s ICU law that limits how many patients an ICU nurse can care for at one time.

· Nurses will no longer be required to work more than two on-call shifts per week, also helping to ensure nurses are working at their best capacity when caring for patients.

· Language requiring nurses to be given at least eight consecutive hours of off-duty time immediately after they work 16 consecutive hours. Nurses also shall not be allowed to exceed 16 consecutive hours worked in a 24-hour period. National best practices of nursing care recommend against nurses working beyond 12 hours in a row due to patient safety concerns and Massachusetts law prohibits nurses from working more than 16 hours in a 24-hour period.

Health Insurance/Wages

· Substantially improved health plans with a new open enrollment period in January 2018.

· Across-the-board wage increases each year. For most, 2.2% on the first full pay period after the contract was approved, then 1.25% on 4/1/2018 and 1.25% on 4/1/19.

· Significant “wage step” upward adjustments for RNs whose pay steps were frozen for up to four years when the Hospital was going through difficult financial times. The agreement returns those RNs to the proper step for their total years of service.

· Improved educational reimbursement so that nurses can advance their practices.

· Improved pay differentials, such as on-call, PM/night shift, weekend, precepting, charge pay and differentials based on education and certifications.

Workplace protections:

· Language protecting rights of LGBTQ staff.

No Hospital Takeaways

· No reduction in holidays or vacation days that had previously been proposed by the hospital.

· No diminishment in OT rules that had previously been proposed by the hospital.