Baystate hosts forum to reduce opioid related deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Medical Center wants to reduce opioid overdose deaths in western Massachusetts.

The hospital hosted a forum Thursday evening titled “Reducing Opioid Overdose Deaths – What Works?”

Experts and local leaders were present to discuss ways to put an end to deaths from opioid overdoses.

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri told 22News that addiction not only affects the user, but their community.

“We’ve had a lot of success in Springfield through very focused compstat and detailed hotspot patrols, but over and over again, what you see in communities is where there’s opioid addiction, there are car breaks, house breaks, and larcenies because addicts have to find a way to pay for their addictions,” Commissioner Barbieri told 22News.

There were more than 1,990 opioid related deaths in Massachusetts last year.