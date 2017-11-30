Are you a nervous flyer? Therapy dogs now available at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Therapy dogs now make passengers feel more relaxed at Bradley International Airport.

These “Bright Spot” therapy dogs were trained in Northampton. They immediately made a good impression helping 7 year old Savannah Ford of North Franklin, Connecticut enjoy her time at the airport terminal.

Yvette Ford of North Franklin, Connecticut told 22News, “They distract her a little bit, they help comfort her. She’s able to pet them, keep her mind off her anxiety.”

The therapy dogs are trained to approach passengers who hopefully will pet them and feel better in a possibly anxious situation.

During the start of the program, the therapy dogs will welcome passengers twice a week.