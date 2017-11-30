AIDs memorial quilt on display at AIC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A memorial quilt with the names of AIDs victims went on display at American International College Thursday.

This is the 30th anniversary the quilt has been put on display. It was created in memory of AIDs victims across the country. The quilt has an emotional impact on many people who visit AIC.

Mary Ellen Lowney of Chicopee told 22News, “It makes me feel like I’m going to cry. I remember the AIDs epidemic back in those days, so many young people died.”

The AIDs memorial quilt will remain on display through Sunday, at the Karen Sprague Cultural Arts Center at AIC.