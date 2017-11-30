Advisory: Springfield, I-91 Northbound lane closed

SPRINGFIELD – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced that crews and contractors are conducting construction operations on the bridge that carries I-91 northbound over Union Street in Springfield which means a lane closure on I-91 North in this area.

This lane closure is expected to last through the evening commute and further information will be provided when these traffic logistics are removed.

These operations are part of the ongoing deck replacement project for this bridge that carries vehicles on I-91 over Union Street.

Signage will be in place to guide drivers during this time. MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes, if possible, to avoid delays. Drivers that must travel through the affected area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and along detour routes.