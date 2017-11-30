40 new Springfield police officers receive their badges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Academy class of 2017 include 34 men and 6 women.

Their families watched proudly as the 40 new police officers received their badges; some from Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri, and some from family members who have served.

Following the formal ceremony, there was show of family pride in the newest members of the Springfield Police Department..

For Police Officer Giselle Pita, wearing a badge is something she’s always worked towards, “It’s a childhood dream and now that dream is fulfilled. I’m just overwhelmed with joy, I feel more accomplished.”

Officer Rolando Nunez is so proud to be the first police officer in his family. He spoke of his fellow officers who just completed their training with him, “A little unbelievable. We all came a long way together. I’m proud, I can’t really get it out yet.”

A day they’ll never forget, the day these 34 men and 6 women became Springfield police officers began wearing a badge, accepting all the responsibilities and challenges that come with serving and protecting the public.