BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A two car-accident is causing delays on Route 9 in Belchertown.

Administrative Assistant to the Belchertown Police Chief David Squires told 22News the accident happened on Route 9 near Bay Road.

Squires said there are injuries but did not know the extent of any injuries.

Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area while crews clear the crash.