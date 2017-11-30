2 arrested, crack cocaine seized in Deerfield traffic stop

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested following an overnight traffic shop in Deerfield Thursday.

According to a post on the Deerfield Police Department’s Facebook page, an officer stopped a car with a headlight out on Greenfield Road around 1:00 in the morning. The officer was allegedly told by the occupants in the car that they were “just passing through” from Vermont, on their way to visit a friend in Holyoke.

The officer determined that the driver was unlicensed and that one passenger was wanted by Holyoke District Court for possession of a Class A drug. According to the post, a second passenger in the car was found to have had crack cocaine in their possession.

The two passengers were arrested and a criminal citation was issued to the driver of the vehicle.