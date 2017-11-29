West Springfield police looking to identify fraud suspects

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are looking to identify a man and a woman suspected of identity theft and credit card fraud.

According to West Springfield Police, there has been an increase in this type of crime. If you recognize the man or woman in the surveillance photos, you’re asked to call West Springfield police detectives at 413-263-3210.

West Springfield police are advising residents to set up credit card alerts and to check their credit reports frequently to avoid falling victim to these crimes.