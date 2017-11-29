Toys for Tots reaches a 70 year milestone

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Toys For Tots has been a 22News holiday season tradition for years. Our viewers have been filling the 22News lobby with new unwrapped toys this time of the year for two decades.

Jean Kelly of Westfield incorporates Toys for Tots in her holiday shopping budget.

“Actually it’s a lot of fun for the cause, I love it, shopping, you know where it’s going,” Kelly told 22News. “Yes, it’s going for children in need.”

The number of families facing a financial hardship, unable to buy their children Christmas gifts has apparently never been greater in the Marine’s Toys for Tots 70 year history.

U.S. Marine Sergeant Eric Morin is this year’s western Massachusetts toys for tots organizer.

“Just last year alone, we covered 156,00 kids just in our community,” Morin told 22News. “You can imagine the number of kids throughout this campaign.”

The time goes by so quickly and before you know it’s the deadline of December 11.

Let’s all make certain that when the marines and retired marines come on December 12 to pick up your donated gifts, that it’s a record number of Toy for Tots.