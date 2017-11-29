Tomato and Roasted Red Pepper Soup & Lemon Mousse

There’s nothing better than a hot soup on a cold day! And who doesn’t love a treat around the holidays? Cathie Cappa, owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen in West Springfield, showed us how to make a soup to warm us up, and an easy lemon mousse.
Tomato and Roasted Red Pepper Soup
1 jar of or approximately 2 large roasted red peppers
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
½ cup diced carrot
½ cup diced celery
Salt to taste
4 large garlic cloves, minced
1 28-ounce can chopped tomatoes with juice
fresh basil or pesto
1 ½ quarts vegetable stock or water
Cook celery, carrot and onion and garlic in a pot with olive oil until tender. Add roasted peppers, canned chopped tomatoes, basil and stock. Bring to a boil and simmer for a few minutes. Remove from heat and puree soup using an immersion blender. DO NOT PUT HOT SOUP IN A REGULAR BLENDER – ALWAYS COOL IT DOWN FIRST!
Add ins – white beans, roasted sausage, cooked rice, wilted spinach, croutons, cheese and more!
Easy Lemon Mousse
21 oz can of lemon pie filling
3 cups of heavy whipping cream
1 tsp vanilla
Put pie filling in mixer bowl. Add heavy whipping cream, using whip attachment, beat until fluffy. Spoon into serving dishes and chill at least 3 hours. Garnish with fresh raspberries or strawberries.