Tomato and Roasted Red Pepper Soup & Lemon Mousse

There’s nothing better than a hot soup on a cold day! And who doesn’t love a treat around the holidays? Cathie Cappa, owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen in West Springfield, showed us how to make a soup to warm us up, and an easy lemon mousse.

Tomato and Roasted Red Pepper Soup

1 jar of or approximately 2 large roasted red peppers

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

½ cup diced carrot

½ cup diced celery

Salt to taste

4 large garlic cloves, minced

1 28-ounce can chopped tomatoes with juice

fresh basil or pesto

1 ½ quarts vegetable stock or water

Cook celery, carrot and onion and garlic in a pot with olive oil until tender. Add roasted peppers, canned chopped tomatoes, basil and stock. Bring to a boil and simmer for a few minutes. Remove from heat and puree soup using an immersion blender. DO NOT PUT HOT SOUP IN A REGULAR BLENDER – ALWAYS COOL IT DOWN FIRST!

Add ins – white beans, roasted sausage, cooked rice, wilted spinach, croutons, cheese and more!

Easy Lemon Mousse

21 oz can of lemon pie filling

3 cups of heavy whipping cream

1 tsp vanilla

Put pie filling in mixer bowl. Add heavy whipping cream, using whip attachment, beat until fluffy. Spoon into serving dishes and chill at least 3 hours. Garnish with fresh raspberries or strawberries.