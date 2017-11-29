This bag will destroy drugs

(KARE) A Minnesota company wants to help combat the opioid epidemic with a biodegradable pouch that allows users to dispose of prescription medicine quickly, and in an environmentally responsible way.

Manufactured by Minnetonka-based Verde Technologies, “Deterra” is a pouch that can deactivate drugs in a simple and environmentally responsible way.

“Deterra” makes it safe for the pharmaceuticals to go into the landfill so that it will not leak out and get into our water, according to Rob Reynolds, director of advocacy for Verde Technologies.

One “Deterra” bag can neutralize 45 pills or six oz. liquids or six patches.

“We have to clean up what’s in our cupboards right now and Deterra can play an important role in that,” added Reynolds. “What we want to do is change the paradigm of how we dispense these.”

