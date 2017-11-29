Suspect in 2 Chicopee armed robberies arrested

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police have arrested a suspect in connection to two armed robberies that happened over the weekend.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the man they have in custody is suspected of robbing the Basics Plus Mini Mart on East Street and the TD Bank on Meadow Street Sunday. The armed robberies happened within six hours of each other.

In both instances, the suspect wore a white mask and a hoodie. Wilk told 22News officers are now working to obtain search warrants in connection to the case.

More information about the suspect will be released as their investigation continues Wednesday.