Suspect in 2 Chicopee armed robberies arrested

Suspect in both armed robberies wore white mask and a hoodie

Surveillance image captured at the TD Bank robbed Sunday. Photo Courtesy: Chicopee Police

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police have arrested a suspect in connection to two armed robberies that happened over the weekend.

Surveillance image captured at the Basics Plus Mini Mart as it was robbed Sunday. Photo Courtesy: Chicopee Police.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the man they have in custody is suspected of robbing the Basics Plus Mini Mart on East Street and the TD Bank on Meadow Street Sunday. The armed robberies happened within six hours of each other.

In both instances, the suspect wore a white mask and a hoodie. Wilk told 22News officers are now working to obtain search warrants in connection to the case.

More information about the suspect will  be released as their investigation continues Wednesday.