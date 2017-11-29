State of Connecticut joins tribes in federal lawsuit

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy announced late Wednesday that the state is joining with the Mohegan and Mashantucket tribes in a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Interior. The suit is over the Bureau of Indian affairs failure to act on compact amendments for the East Windsor casino project.

The lawsuit claims that because the Bureau of Indian Affairs did not act on the compact changes within 45 days, as required under the Gaming Regulatory Act, the amendment for the casino expansion to East Windsor is approved. The law suit asks the federal court to order the bureau to publish notice of their approval in the Federal Register.

The tribes have said that preparation of the site of a former movie theater complex in East Windsor would begin by the end of the year.