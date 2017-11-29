State leaders host drive for professional clothing on Beacon Hill

BOSTON (WWLP) – Looking and feeling your best for an interview can make a difference. But some people can’t afford to buy a new suit or professional clothing.

That’s why several western Massachusetts lawmakers are working with a local non-profit to collect lightly used or new suits at the State House for men in the Greater Springfield area.

Springfield State Senator Jim Welch is hosting a professional attire clothing drive at the State House with the local non-profit. Suit Up Springfield collects lightly used and new professional clothing for men.

Lawmakers are encouraging people to donate suits, button down shirts and ties for men in need.

“This is really important,” Welch told 22News. “Because, as we all know, often times first impression means a great deal.”

Clothing donations can be brought to Room 413-B at the State House through December 1. You can find more information about the drive on Suit Up Springfield’s website.