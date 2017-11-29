Springfield CHD extending reach in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield based Center for Human Development Family Service Agency, has extended its reach into the needs of families in Eastern Hampden and Hampshire counties.

The new CHD office in the town of Ware will focus on the needs of some three thousand families and children.

Executive Director Jim Goodwin told 22News, many of their families problems relate to drugs.

“Basically our society faces a lot of different kinds of course,” said Goodwin. “The families now have a lot of addiction problems with drugs, alcohol use and that sort of thing.” “The focus is now on kids who need supervision, direction, that sort of thing.”

In addition to its new facility in the town of Ware, the Center for Human Development provides services in Springfield, Holyoke, Chicopee and Greenfield, along with several communities in Northern Connecticut.