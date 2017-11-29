Speed networking event helping local residents get jobs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Well you’ve heard of speed dating, but have you heard of speed networking? That’s what attendees at the 5th biennial Get On Board event did Wednesday evening.

OnBoard is a non-profit that connects organizations and people together through a job fair, speed dating type setting.

People at the event met with representatives from multiple organizations they were interested in becoming a part of, and were given the opportunity to discuss the history or each organization, missions and goals.

“This provides the opportunity for them to get matched up with an organization, doing the work that their interested in and that their passionate about whether it’s animals or working with the food pantry, we have something for everyone here,” Event Chair Ellen Freyman, told 22News.

The event was held at the Basketball Hall of Fame and was open to the public. It was also free of charge.

Forty-one organizations were there in total, Junior Achievement, ROCA and Square One are a few among the list.