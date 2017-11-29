Sexual harassment in the workplace: What crosses the line?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s an announcement that shocked millions of viewers across the country.

Today Show Host Matt Lauer was fired by NBC News Wednesday, making him the second morning television show personality to lose his job this past week over alleged sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Last Wednesday, Charlie Rose was fired from CBS News after several women came forward with sexual harassment allegations.

Attorney John Gannon told 22News while employers don’t have to fire employees over allegations alone, they are required by law to take action.

Attorney Gannon said sexual harassment allegations can be tricky for employers, if they don’t have evidence to prove the allegations, the person who was accused of the misconduct could take them to court. “In the event that they deny it, or they say that this didn’t happen, they may in turn sue their employer saying the employer went too far when they terminated them, so it can put employers in a challenging position.”

Gannon also said there’s no clear line that defines sexual harassment, which is why most workplaces have their own policies in place. “Oftentimes it depends on how frequent the actions take place, and the second thing is how severe the conduct is. ”

Sexual misconduct can include anything from verbal advances, to inappropriate physical contact.