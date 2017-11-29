Several projects will change the look of Springfield in 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield will have a very different look in 2018, both physically and economically.

The city of Springfield has several projects in the works, and many of them launch next year. One of the most well-known developments is the grand opening of MGM Springfield.

Springfield Chief Development Officer Kevin Kennedy told 22News construction crews continue to make progress on the casino. It’s still on track to open in September of 2018. Also next year, the city will renovate Stearns Square, Riverfront Park, and Pynchon Plaza.

Kennedy said 2018 will also be a year of major accomplishment for rail car maker CRRC. Kennedy told 22News, “The Chinese rail car company will be delivering the first prototypes to the MBTA in Boston, and numerous other businesses throughout Springfield are going to be opening, so it’s going to be a big year for Springfield.”

The city also welcomed a new restaurant that opened in downtown Springfield Wednesday. Kennedy noted that small businesses play a large part in the city’s economic development.

Several other businesses have expressed interest in Springfield, including the Red Lion Inn. Kennedy said they’ve talked to a developer about potentially expanding from Stockbridge to Springfield.