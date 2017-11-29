Residents enjoyed a short lived warm up Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For those who needed a break from the cold, they got it Wednesday. 22News talked with residents Wednesday to find out how they felt about this warm up.

Even though this warm up is short lived it really was a picture perfect Wednesday to get outside and enjoy the weather.

Snow certainly wouldn’t survive in this kind of a fall warm up, with temperatures already in the lower 60s in some towns by noon Wednesday.

If you chose to do a little holiday shopping Wednesday, you did it in warmer weather. 22News saw people at the Liberty Street Shopping Plaza in Springfield Wednesday morning wearing light jackets with no hats or gloves. Rocky’s Ace Hardware told 22News they haven’t sold many winter related items, like shovels, due to the warmer weather. Carl Combs, Manager at the Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Springfield, “Not quite yet with the snow shovels we’re selling a few but its more leave bags and racks right now.”

The average temperature this time of year in western Massachusetts is usually in the lower 40s. It was 10 degrees higher than that Wednesday.

If people weren’t out shopping some were found in Szot Park in Chicopee taking advantage of the weather and going for a walk or a run.

Bob Stec, in Chicopee, told 22News, “I think its great, especially for someone like me that likes to run outside, your not breathing in all that cold air and its better for the muscles.”

Western Massachusetts will be ending November without any accumulating snow on the ground. 2 and half inches of snow is the average for snow accumulation in November.