Proposed bill would decriminalize prostitution in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Newton State Representative Kay Khan filed a bill that would decriminalize prostitution in Massachusetts. She said the move could allow victims of human trafficking to get jobs, housing and support, rather than continuing to sell sex.

The state passed a law to address human trafficking in 2011, but Representative Khan wants to go further. She has filed a bill that would decriminalize prostitution in Massachsuetts.

The bill would remove penalties that end up on a criminal record. Buyers and pimps would still remain criminals under the bill.

Representative Khan told 22News some people have difficulties getting out of prostitution.

“It’s very difficult to get any kind of job or even any kind of employment,” Khan said. “We’d like to be helpful here and make sure they’re looked at more as victims rather than criminals.”

Khan also said the legislation is similar to policies used in Canada, France, Norway and Iceland. In the United States, prostitution is permitted in Nevada.