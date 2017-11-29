Police: 3 men arrested after “attempting to buy sex” in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.(WWLP) – Three men from western Massachusetts were arrested November 24 for attempting to pay for sex in Springfield.

Springfield Police Spokesman, Ryan Walsh told 22News that Springfield police arrested Ivan Marrero, 50 of Westfield, Emir Katica, 48 of West Springfield and Maxwell Russell, 41 of Springfield.

All three men were charged with sexual conduct for a fee. Marrero also had an active warrant from Providence, Rhode Island for burglary. He will face rendition for those charges.

These arrests are part of a newly announced multi-agency initiative, combating prostitution and human trafficking in Springfield.

The initiative entitled “We’re Looking for You” was announced on November 14 by city and county leaders. This initiative will publicly announce anyone trying to buy sex, when caught.

This policy evolved from the Springfield Police Department’s C-3 South End Initiative.

The multi-agency partnership was formed between the Springfield Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and the Massachusetts Office of Probation.

“These efforts to make it know that the city of Springfield is not a place to visit if you are looking to buy sex will continue,” said Walsh.

The partnership is also expected to include other areas of Hampden County soon.