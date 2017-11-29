Murder charges pending in Tampa slayings

(NBC News) Police believe they have caught the man responsible for the four similar homicides in the Tampa, Florida’s Seminole Heights neighborhood.

Police say a tip about a man with a gun at a Tampa McDonald’s led them to the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Howell E. Donaldson III.

“We received some information about Mr. Donaldson having a firearm at the McDonald’s. One of his co-workers approached a police officer, that is what led us to that,” said Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan.

Donaldson will be charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Four people have been shot and killed in Tampa’s Seminole Heights neighborhood, all within a month. In each case, the murder occurred after dark and as the victims were walking alone.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2BmJaCq