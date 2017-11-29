Meningitis vaccination clinics to begin at UMass Thursday

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts Amherst has declared a meningitis outbreak, after two students tested positive for the disease.

To contain this outbreak, the university is now prepared to vaccinate every student and they’re doing it by setting up a four day walk-in clinic, which will be staffed with EMTS, doctors and medical professionals.

Tuesday, university officials announced there is an outbreak of meningitis on campus, after two students were diagnosed with disease in October and earlier this month.

As a result, UMASS is turning part of the Student Union building into a four-day Meningitis Vaccine clinic, which will be staffed with more than 100 medical professionals.

“Forty stations that are set up, to maximize efficiency and the student will then receive the vaccination and then after receiving the vaccinations, there’ll be an EMT at a discharge stations, as well as additional medical doctors,” Emergency Management Director at UMass Jeffrey Hancock said.

Doctors and Nurse practitioners will be on hand to answer any questions or concerns students may have.

The vaccine is a two-shot vaccination and requires students to return for the second vaccine in 30 days.

It takes about 14 days for the first shot to become effective.