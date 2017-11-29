Member of 104th Fighter Wing being investigated by state and local police

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State and local police have launched an investigation into a member of the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield.

We’ve confirmed that police are investigating a military member at Barnes Air National Guard Base in connection to a CD of “concerning pictures.”

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told the I-Team a woman contacted Chicopee police after she found a CD of photographs that she found concerning.

Officer Wilk couldn’t specify the subject matter of those photos, or who brought them to the police. 22News contacted the 104th Fighter Wing about the investigation.

Col. James Suhr sent 22News a statement that reads in part: “The Massachusetts National Guard has zero tolerance for criminal activity and takes this very seriously.”

Hampden County D.A. spokesman Jim Leydon told the I-Team that state police assigned to the District Attorney’s Office are also investigating the incident, but said it was too early for him to comment.

22News will continue to cover this story, and we’ll bring you new information on-air, online, and on our mobile app.