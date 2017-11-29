Louie, winner of Terrier Group at National Dog Show, visits 22News

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News hosted a prize-winning pooch from western Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Meet 4-year-old Louie, the Staffordshire Terrier who won first prize in the Terrier Group at the National Dog Show in Philadelphia. The show aired right here on 22News on Thanksgiving.

Louie’s owner and trainer, Kim Rudzik, of Westfield, said he’s first and foremost a pet who knows he is also a competitor.

“He has a fantastic temperament, he loves to do what he does,” Rudzik said. “He goes out there and gives me everything he has. He does it just for me.”

Rudzik sent 22News videos of Louie doing routine training — in the water and around the yard! He also likes to socialize with his young fans wherever he goes.

Louie will next compete in the Westminister Dog show in New York City. Rudzik said she expects Louie to keep competing for perhaps another two years before he settles into being a full-time pet.

To see more of Louie, watch 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.!