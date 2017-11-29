Holyoke Saint Patrick’s Parade Committee member honored for her contributions

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Saint Patrick’s Parade Committee honored one of its own Wednesday night.

The parade committee named 10-year member Hayley Dunn its 2018 Thomas Rohan Award winner.

The award is named for the Holyoke parade’s first Grand Marshal, and goes to a long-standing committee member who’s made significant contributions to the parade.

In this case, it runs in the family. Dunn told 22News, “My father received it 30 years ago. He was the Rohan Award recipient in 1988. My aunt was an award winner. So, it really is a family occasion.”

The 67th Holyoke Saint Patrick’s Parade steps off Sunday, March 18th, the day after Saint Patrick’s Day.