Holiday light safety tips

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you still haven’t put up any holiday lights, there are some simple tips you might follow.

If you’re looking to save a little bit of money this season LED lights are the way to go. LED lights will shine brighter and use less wattage, which means you can string more lights together.

Depending on how many lights are on a string, you can use up to 50 LED strings versus using 5 or 10 strings with incandescent lights.The State Fire Marshal is reminding residents to turn their lights off at appropriate times.

“Turn off the tree when leaving the house or going to sleep,” said Ostroskey, “Consider using a timer so you won’t forget.”

22News went to Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Springfield to find out what you shouldn’t be doing with holiday lights.

“People look for a plug to put two together and you can’t do that, so you have to watch how you’re running them so they plug in correctly,” Manager Carl Combs said.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware suggests picking up a power strip when you are buying your lights to avoid that problem. With the weather being so nice Wednesday, it was a good day to string any of those lights outside.

The State Fire Marshal has offered these tips for safe use of outdoor lights:

Be sure to use only lights rated for outdoor use.

Consider replacing older outdoor lights with newer LED lights that are ‘greener’ and cooler.

Securely anchor outdoor lights and decorations against the wind and storms with insulated holders or hooks.

Use electrical connection protectors to keep water out.

All outdoor electrical decorations should be plugged into a ground-fault circuit interrupter (GFCI). You can buy portable units for outdoor use, or you can have them permanently installed by an electrician.

Don’t overload circuits. 15 amp circuits support 1,800 watts and 20 amp circuits support 2,400 watts.

Do not drive nails, staples or tacks through wiring insulation; this can cause a fire.

Bring outdoor electrical lights inside after the holidays to prevent hazards and extend their life.