Hampden DA: 2 arrested following massive drug bust

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have arrested two people in connection with a high level heroin trafficking investigation.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Spokesman James Leydon told 22News in a news release that police have seized 30,000 bags of heroin and 1.5 kilograms of un-cut heroin.

The Hampden County District Attorney will be holding a news conference on Thursday, November 30, to provide the public with further details.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.