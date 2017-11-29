Gunman holds up Las Vegas casino

(KSNV) Police are searching for a man suspected in an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon at a Las Vegas Strip casino.

The robbery was reported just before 3:50 p.m. at the Bellagio poker cage, according to Officer Larry Hadfield of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the suspect approached the cashier cage in the poker room with a gun and demanded money from the clerks. The employees complied with the suspect’s demands and handed him an undetermined amount of money.

