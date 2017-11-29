Grinspoon Foundation honoring local farmers at awards ceremony

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Harold Grinspoon Foundation honored western Massachusetts farmers for the third year running Wednesday night.

Forty-nine local farms each received $2,500 grants to support local agriculture.

The Local Farmers Award recognizes family businesses that create jobs and opportunities in our region.

“I think that it’s really exciting to have a foundation like the Grinspoon Foundation taking notice that farmers are important to the community, and important to the economy and giving support to encourage the growth of our business,” Caroline Pam of Kitchen Garden Farm in Sunderland told 22News.



This is the third year of the Local Farmer Awards, funded by the Grinspoon Charitable Foundation and Big Y.