Greenfield police looking to identify man

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield police are looking to identify a man seen in surveillance photos.

According to a post on the Greenfield Police Department Facebook page, the man they are trying to identify may have information regarding a missing chainsaw that fell off a vehicle near the I-91 rotary at Exit 26.

The man seen in photos was in the area of Swift Cleaners on November 26 between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

If you can identify this man or have information about the missing chainsaw, you’re asked to call Greenfield police at 413-773-5411.