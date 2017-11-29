ESPN lays off 150 additional employees

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – ESPN has eliminated about 150 of their employees on Wednesday.

ESPN President John Skipper sent a message to employees announcing that the company is informing approximately 150 people that their jobs are being eliminated.

The majority of the jobs that are being terminated are in studio production, digital content, and technology.

Below is the full memo sent to employees:

Today we are informing approximately 150 people at ESPN that their jobs are being eliminated. We appreciate their contributions, and will assist them as much as possible in this difficult moment with severance, a 2017 bonus, the continuation of health benefits and outplacement services. They will also appreciate your support. The majority of the jobs eliminated are in studio production, digital content, and technology and they generally reflect decisions to do less in certain instances and re-direct resources. We will continue to invest in ways which will best position us to serve the modern sports fan and support the success of our business.”