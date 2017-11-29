Elms College hosts career fair for future graduates

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In just six months, a fresh pool of college graduates will flood the local job market. But their new diplomas might not be enough to guarantee them a job.

That’s why today’s Career Fair at the Elm’s College gymnasium in Chicopee played host to more than 50 employers from some of the Pioneer Valley’s most prominent businesses.

The students told 22News that they understand that’s it’s never too early to start looking, and that networking and making connections now can pay dividends later.

“I think it’s very important to speak to your future employer because that is who these people could possibly be,” Alexis Johnson, a nursing major, explained.” To really explain to them what you are looking for and seeing who they are looking for in someone, is very very important to make those connections.”

Yankee Candle corporate recruiting manager Brittany Bryan said “I think we are looking for someone who has enthusiasm and someone who can work collaboratively with others. Somebody who really has a drive and who has that personality that would fit within our culture.”

The fair had opportunities in nursing, marketing, engineering and non-profit work for many students to find a fit, exchange business cards and resumes and take home a bag of swag too. 22News had our booth set up and we were thrilled to meet and greet some fantastic prospects looking for media jobs.

The fair was organized by Elms College Career Services, who work throughout the year to give students an edge in their job search through internships and building resume writing skills.