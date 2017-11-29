Congress wrestles with sexual harassment

(NBC News) The House of Representatives on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill to make sexual harassment training mandatory.

There is no change in the way these allegations are handled, a process critics say is designed to silence accusers.

In an open letter to Congress, hundreds of former Capitol Hill staffers demanded a better process for reporting harassment. One of those staffers was set to reveal the name of a Congressman she says harassed her, but decided against it, leaving her spokesman to explain.

The move comes as the longest current serving member of Congress, Michigan’s Representative John Conyers, faces increasing pressure to step down after another accuser came forward alleging sexual misconduct.

Conyers, who was spotted overnight flying home to Detroit, has denied all wrongdoing.

