Bright Nights honors first responders and service members

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bright Nights brought out first responders, members of the military and their families to Forest Park Wednesday evening.

The annual Public Safety Night recognized the people who keep the community safe. Men and women from Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westover Air Reserve Base, and police and fire departments throughout western Massachusetts were welcomed to tour Bright Nights for free Wednesday evening as a way to thank them for all they do.

Major General Gary Keefe, Adjutant General for the Massachusetts Army National Guard, told 22News that gestures like these make a real difference to the men and women who serve. He said, “A lot of the support that we get today, those of us that wear the uniform, it came on the shoulders of the men and women who didn’t get that in Vietnam 50 years ago, so it means an awful lot, and it’s something we don’t take for granted at all.”

First responders and service members were joined by their families for a free tour of the Bright Nights Christmas light display, as well as a free ride in Santa’s Magical Forest.