Barnes ANGB military member being investigated by police

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A member of the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base is being investigated by local law enforcement.

In a statement sent to 22News, Col. James Suhr said police informed them that they have opened an investigation into one of their military members.

“The Massachusetts National Guard has zero tolerance for criminal activity and takes this very seriously,” Suhr said. “The 104th Fighter Wing is fully cooperating with local authorities and is committed to a timely and complete investigation.”

In regards to the investigation, Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News a woman called Chicopee police detectives to notify them she found a disc of photos that concerned her.

The disc was submitted as evidence, and detectives are investigating the matter with Massachusetts State Police.

No additional information regarding the military member or the investigation is available at this time.