Arrow – Irreconcilable Differences Trailer

(CW) – Black Siren is hoping to trade a kidnapped Lance for a weapon of mass destruction in the midseason finale of Arrow.

Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne) is kidnapped by Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) and Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson), who are looking to trade Lance’s life for a weapon of mass destruction. Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Team Green Arrow must figure out a way to save Lance while still keeping the city safe.

Laura Belsey directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Sarah Tarkoff (#609). The episode airs on December 7, 2017.

