A father’s final farewell

(WCYB) Bailey Sellers lost her father four years ago, but just received a final farewell.

Sellers is a student at East Tennessee State University. Her father Michael died in 2013, after battling pancreatic cancer.

Before he passed away, Michael scheduled flowers and a card to be sent to Bailey every year on her birthday until she turned 21.

She got her last gift this weekend, posting her dad’s message on Twitter. In just a few days, it has received more than 1.5 million likes. and she even got birthday wishes from country stars Cole Swindell and Charles Esten.

Bailey dropped out of high school to take care of her dad when he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, while her mom worked full time.

Michael was given just two weeks to live, but he proved the doctors wrong, living nearly six more months. He died just a month before Bailey’s 17th birthday.

