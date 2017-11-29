86th annual Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center

NEW YORK, NY (WWLP) – A big crowd is expected at the Rockefeller Center in New York for the 86th annual Christmas tree lighting.

According to NBC New York, Mayor Bill De Blasio is set to flip the switch to illuminate the 75-foot-tall, 12 ton Norway spruce with 50,000 multicolored lights and iconic Swarovski star.

The most famous Christmas tree lighting will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 9 p.m., Wednesday.

It will feature performances by Gwen Stefani, Seal, Jennifer Nettles and others.

The tree will be lit every day from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. until Jan. 7, except for Christmas Day, when it will stay lit for 24 hours, NBC New York reports.