Winter Cocktails

When we’re all trapped inside this winter, it may be a good idea to have some beverages handy — especially winter-themed ones. Michelle MacDonald, from the Toasted Owl, came to show us three you can make right at home.

Strawberry Cheesecake Martini

3/2 oz hazelnut vodka

3/2 ounce amaretto liquor

2 oz buttermilk

1 tsp brown sugar

1 tsp strawberry puree

Mix above over ice and pour in martini glass. Roll rim of glass with cream cheese and graham cracker crumbs.

Cider on Fire

3/4 oz cinnamon whiskey

3/4 oz sour apple imitation liquor

Fill with hot apple cider

Peppermint Patti

3/4 oz white creme de menthe

3/4 oz whipped cream vodka

Fill with chilled cocoa