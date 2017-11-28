Winter Cocktails

When we’re all trapped inside this winter, it may be a good idea to have some beverages handy — especially winter-themed ones. Michelle MacDonald, from the Toasted Owl, came to show us three you can make right at home.

 

Strawberry Cheesecake Martini

  • 3/2 oz hazelnut vodka
  • 3/2 ounce amaretto liquor
  • 2 oz buttermilk
  • 1 tsp brown sugar
  • 1 tsp strawberry puree

Mix above over ice and pour in martini glass. Roll rim of glass with cream cheese and graham cracker crumbs.

 

Cider on Fire

  • 3/4 oz cinnamon whiskey
  • 3/4 oz sour apple imitation liquor
  • Fill with hot apple cider

Peppermint Patti

  • 3/4 oz white creme de menthe
  • 3/4 oz whipped cream vodka
  • Fill with chilled cocoa