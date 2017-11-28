Watch the 2-Night DC Crossover Episodes free on The CW

(CW) – The DC heroes once again reunite to fight evil from another Earth!

Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris’s (guest star Candice Patton) wedding brings the gang together, but things go awry when villains from Earth-X attack the ceremony. All of the superheroes band together with help from their super friends like Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller), The Ray (Russell Tovey), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), Iris West and Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) to take on their most formidable villains yet. Earth’s mightiest heroes – Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), The Flash (Grant Gustin) and White Canary (Caity Lotz) – lead their teams into battle to save the world.

The Crisis in Earth-X story was written by Andrew Kreisberg & Marc Guggenheim. Larry Teng directed the Supergirl episode and teleplay by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller. James Bamford directed the Arrow episode and teleplay by Wendy Mericle & Ben Sokolowski. Dermott Downs directed The Flash episode and teleplay by Todd Helbing. Gregory Smith directed the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow episode and teleplay by Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu.

