Watch the 2-Night DC Crossover Episodes free on The CW

By Published:
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Crisis on Earth -- X, Part 4" Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Echo Kellum as Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific, Maisie Richardson- Sellers as Amaya Jiwe/Vixen, Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramierz/Wild Dog, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel, Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave, Wentworth Miller as Citizen Cold and Tala Ashe as Zari Tomaz -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW

(CW) – The DC heroes once again reunite to fight evil from another Earth!



Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris’s (guest star Candice Patton) wedding brings the gang together, but things go awry when villains from Earth-X attack the ceremony. All of the superheroes band together with help from their super friends like Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller), The Ray (Russell Tovey), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), Iris West and Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) to take on their most formidable villains yet. Earth’s mightiest heroes – Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), The Flash (Grant Gustin) and White Canary (Caity Lotz) – lead their teams into battle to save the world.

Photos: Crisis on Earth-X DC Crossover Episodes

The Crisis in Earth-X story was written by Andrew Kreisberg & Marc Guggenheim. Larry Teng directed the Supergirl episode and teleplay by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller. James Bamford directed the Arrow episode and teleplay by Wendy Mericle & Ben Sokolowski. Dermott Downs directed The Flash episode and teleplay by Todd Helbing. Gregory Smith directed the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow episode and teleplay by Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu.

Behind The Scenes of Crisis on Earth-X Part 1

