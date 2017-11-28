Traffic signal for I-91 temporary exit 7-6 removed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There was another sign of progress Tuesday in the Interstate 91 reconstruction project.

Tuesday morning, workers were removing the traffic signals at the end of the ramp for temporary exit 7-6. That exit closed two weeks ago, with the original exits 7 and 6 re-opening to traffic.

The light was located where the offramp from Exit 7-6 and the offramp from the North End Bridge came together, and prevented traffic from both ramps from moving forward at the same time.

Without the signal, traffic coming off the ramp from the North End Bridge and from Birnie Avenue can merge without stopping.